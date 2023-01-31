

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) has decided to restructure and realign some teams across the company, leading to eliminate roles impacting approximately 3% of global workforce, with the majority happening in Product & Technology organization. The company noted that these moves are not the result of over-hiring and, it plans to increase the size of global workforce in fiscal 2024.



In the U.S., the company will provide affected employees with three months of pay, an additional two weeks of pay for each year of service, any stock vesting through April of current year, eligibility for fiscal 2023 bonus, career services, immigration support for those who need it, and the option to continue medical benefits for six months.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.