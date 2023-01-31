

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Western Digital Corp (WDC):



Earnings: -$446 million in Q2 vs. $564 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.40 in Q2 vs. $1.79 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$135 million or -$0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.12 per share Revenue: $3.11 billion in Q2 vs. $4.83 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(1.70) - $(1.40) Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.60 - $2.80 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.