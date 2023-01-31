

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $279.6 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $159.7 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $286.7 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $3.01 billion from $2.98 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $279.6 Mln. vs. $159.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q4): $3.01 Bln vs. $2.98 Bln last year.



