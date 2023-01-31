

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $21 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $974 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 billion or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $5.60 billion from $4.83 billion last year.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $21 Mln. vs. $974 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.01 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $5.60 Bln vs. $4.83 Bln last year.



