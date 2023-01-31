

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $130.0 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $118.8 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $152.8 million or $2.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $810.7 million from $714.8 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $130.0 Mln. vs. $118.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.71 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q4): $810.7 Mln vs. $714.8 Mln last year.



