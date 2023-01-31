

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Wednesday release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to slip 3.6 percent on year after falling 2.5 percent in December. Exports are called lower by an annual 11.3 percent after dropping 9.6 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $9.27 billion following the $4.69 billion shortfall a month earlier.



Australia will see December figures for commodity prices; in November, prices were up 15.6 percent on year.



Taiwan will provide December data for industrial production; in November, output was down 4.93 percent on year.



Hong Kong will release preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product; in the previous three months GDP was down 2.6 percent on quarter and 4.5 percent on year.



Indonesia will provide December numbers for consumer prices; in November, inflation was up 0.66 percent on month and 5.51 percent on year.



A numbers of regional countries will see January results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo Bank), China, (Caixin), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun Bank), Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Wednesday for Federal Territory Day and will re-open on Thursday.



