

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Branded food company Conagra Brands Inc. has recalled about 2.58 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products citing a packaging defect, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service sad in a statement.



According to the agency, the possible packaging defect may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination.



The recall was initiated after the establishment notified FSIS after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment's warehouse. As per investigation, the affected cans may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products to date.



The recalled products mainly include Armour Star branded products such as Vienna Sausages Chicken, Chicken Vienna Sausage, Vienna Sausage Original, Potted Meat, Vienna Original, and Original Vienna Sausage, among others.



Further, other branded products such as Kroger Vienna Sausages, Goya Vienna Sausage, Prairie Belt Vienna Sausage, Hargis House Potted Meat, and Grace Chicken Vienna Sausage and others are also part of the recall.



The affected meat and poultry products were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023, and shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'P4247' on the product cans.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be on retail shelves or in consumers' pantries, and urged them to throw away the products or return them to the place of purchase.



