KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corporation (KYO), a Japanese ceramics and electronics manufacturer, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 162.756 billion yen for the 9-month period ended December 31, 2022, lower than 163.103 billion yen in the same period a year ago, on higher expenses.
Net profit declined to 118.783 billion yen or 330.96 yen per share from 119.833 billion or 331.34 yen per share last year.
Sales for the 9-month period, however, increased 12.6% to 1,526.497 billion yen from 1,355.665 billion yen in the previous year.
Looking forward to the full year, the company expects sales revenue to increase 8.8% to 2,000 billion yen. Net profit for the year is expected to decline 16.4% to 124 billion yen or 345.49 yen per share.
