

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L), a British water company, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Capital and Commercial Services Director Helen Miles as Chief Financial Officer.



Miles succeeds current CFO James Bowling, who has informed his decision to the Board to retire on July 6, to pursue a non-executive director career.



Helen will be appointed as an Executive Director on April 1 and will have the title- CFO Designate until July 6.



Helen joined Severn Trent in 2014 as Chief Commercial Officer, and in 2020 became the Group's Capital and Commercial Services Director as well as the CFO of the company's Welsh regulated Company, Hafren Dyfrdwy.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.