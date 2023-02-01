BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L), a British water company, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Capital and Commercial Services Director Helen Miles as Chief Financial Officer.
Miles succeeds current CFO James Bowling, who has informed his decision to the Board to retire on July 6, to pursue a non-executive director career.
Helen will be appointed as an Executive Director on April 1 and will have the title- CFO Designate until July 6.
Helen joined Severn Trent in 2014 as Chief Commercial Officer, and in 2020 became the Group's Capital and Commercial Services Director as well as the CFO of the company's Welsh regulated Company, Hafren Dyfrdwy.
