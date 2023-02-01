

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BATM Advanced Communications Limited (BVC.L) has appointed Ran Noy as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Noy will also be appointed to the Board. He has been serving as VP Finance of BATM since joining the Group in 2021.



Prior to BATM, Noy spent 10 years in the finance department, latterly as Financial Reporting Manager, at ADAMA Ltd.



Moti Nagar, CEO of BATM, said: 'Ran has made a valuable contribution to BATM since joining us, building on his experience with other international, public companies.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

