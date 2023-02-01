LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty building products supplier SIG plc (SHI.L) announced Wednesday that CEO designate Gavin Slark has joined the company as CEO and a Director.
Slark succeeds Steve Francis, who stepped down as CEO and Director as of today.
In September last year, the company had announced that Francis would step down as CEO early in 2023 after three years in his role following its successful turnaround and return to profitability, and that Slark had agreed to join the Company as Steve's successor.
Slark was previously CEO of Builders merchants business Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L). He is currently a Non-Executive Director of Galliford Try Holdings plc, and will step down from that role on March 31.
In London, SIG shares were trading at 35.51 pence, up 1.59 percent.
