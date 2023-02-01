

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) reported earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $10.95 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $7.24 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.28 million or $0.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $328.86 million from $319.25 million last year.



Triumph Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $10.95 Mln. vs. $7.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.11 -Revenue (Q3): $328.86 Mln vs. $319.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.48 - $0.68 Full year revenue guidance: $1.30 - $1.35 Bln



