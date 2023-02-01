

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.58 billion, or $4.01 per share. This compares with $1.66 billion, or $4.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.12 billion or $5.40 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $11.45 billion from $10.70 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.58 Bln. vs. $1.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.01 vs. $4.17 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.19 -Revenue (Q4): $11.45 Bln vs. $10.70 Bln last year.



