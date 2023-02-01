

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $227.2 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $165.0 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $313.0 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $1.53 billion from $1.37 billion last year.



Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $227.2 Mln. vs. $165.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.71 to $0.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.40 to $1.44 Bln



