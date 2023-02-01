

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $0.18 billion, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $1.04 billion, or $1.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $806 million or $1.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.2% to $4.01 billion from $5.43 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $0.18 Bln. vs. $1.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.21 -Revenue (Q4): $4.01 Bln vs. $5.43 Bln last year.



