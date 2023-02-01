

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $211.56 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $177.95 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Globe Life Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $220.54 million or $2.24 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $1.32 billion from $1.30 billion last year.



Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $211.56 Mln. vs. $177.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.14 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.17 -Revenue (Q4): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.