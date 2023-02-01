

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $61 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $102 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.7% to $3.57 billion from $4.09 billion last year.



DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $61 Mln. vs. $102 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $3.57 Bln vs. $4.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00-$1.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.615-$3.635 bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.45- $3.50 Full year revenue guidance: $14.46-$14.47 bln



