

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.3 billion, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $1.2 billion, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.2 billion or $1.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.9% to $16.3 billion from $20.1 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.3 Bln. vs. $1.2 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.66 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q4): $16.3 Bln vs. $20.1 Bln last year.



