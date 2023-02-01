

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $192.7 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $184.7 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $528.0 million from $463.6 million last year.



Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $192.7 Mln. vs. $184.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.67 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $528.0 Mln vs. $463.6 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.