

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Allstate Corp (ALL):



Earnings: -$310 million in Q4 vs. $790 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.17 in Q4 vs. $2.73 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$359 million or -$1.36 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$1.36 per share Revenue: $13.65 billion in Q4 vs. $13.01 billion in the same period last year.



