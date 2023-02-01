

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for SLM Corp. (SLM):



Earnings: -$81 million in Q4 vs. $305 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.33 in Q4 vs. $1.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, SLM Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$81 million or -$0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.47 per share Revenue: $381 million in Q4 vs. $367 million in the same period last year.



