

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick Plc (CWK.L), a British food producer and supplier, said in an update on Thursday that it has registered an accelerated revenue growth in the third-quarter, reflecting solid underlying volume growth together with further cost inflation recovery.



Trading in December was particularly robust, supported by strong demand for the company's Fresh Pork, Convenience and Gourmet festive range of products, the company said in statement.



Looking ahead, the food maker said that outlook for the full-year remains in line with its expectations.



The company is scheduled to release its full-year preliminary results on May 23.



