

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE), a French integrated energy and petroleum firm, and Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.PK), a supplier of industrial gases and services, said on Thursday that they have decided to create an equally owned joint venture or JV this year, to develop a network of hydrogen stations for heavy duty vehicles in Europe.



In coming years, the JV aims to deploy over 100 hydrogen stations on major European roads in countries including France, Benelux, and Germany.



These stations, under the TotalEnergies brand, will be located on major roads in Europe.



The JV will be jointly managed by the two parties, where TotalEnergies will focus on operation and management of stations networks and the distribution of energies to B to B customers.



Air Liquide will serve the JV through its technologies and mastery of the entire hydrogen value chain.



