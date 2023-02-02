

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Guardant Health Inc. (GH) said it continues to believe that Illumina has no basis for challenging the ownership of its patents and that lawsuit is nothing more than an attempt to impede its mission to improve cancer care and save patients' lives.



The statement came after U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke issued favorable recommendation regarding Guardant Health's Motion to dismiss lawsuit brought by Illumina.



Guardant said it is pleased with Judge Burke's recommendation that nearly all of Illumina's claims be dismissed as filed.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.