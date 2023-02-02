

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Gamesa (GCTAF.PK) posted a first quarter negative EBIT pre PPA and before integration and restructuring costs of 760 million euros, with an EBIT margin which was also negative at 37.8%. The company ended the quarter with a net loss of 884 million euros. First quarter revenue was 2.0 billion euros, up 9.8% year over year. As of December 31, 2022, net financial debt totaled 1.9 billion euros.



The company noted that its first quarter economic performance was severely impacted by the outcome of the evaluation of the installed fleet, mostly affecting the service business.



During the first quarter, Siemens Gamesa signed new orders worth 1.6 billion euros, down 35% year over year, while the order backlog amounted to 33.7 billion euros, at the end of December 2022.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



