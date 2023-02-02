

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.



For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.61 and $8.21 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $8.40 and $9.00 per share on net revenues between $8.83 billion and $9.03 billion.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.69 per share on revenues of $9.13 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.