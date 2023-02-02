

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Aptiv PLC (APTV) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $233 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $15 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $361 million or $1.27 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $4.640 billion from $4.134 billion last year.



Outlook:



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, Aptiv expects adjusted income per share of $4 - $4.50. Analysts on average expect the company to earn $4.73 per share, for the year, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the full-year, the company forecast sales of $18.700 billion - $19.300 billion. Analysts, on average, project the firm to post sales of $19.32 billion.



Aptiv PLC Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $233 Mln. vs. $15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q4): $4.640 Bln vs. $4.134 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.