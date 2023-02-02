

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $57.5 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $47.2 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $108.4 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $1.29 billion from $1.26 billion last year.



Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $57.5 Mln. vs. $47.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q2): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.



