

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI):



Earnings: -$418.11 million in Q4 vs. $60.03 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.19 in Q4 vs. $0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.28 million or $0.07 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.07 per share Revenue: $1.47 billion in Q4 vs. $1.75 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.04) to (-$0.09)



