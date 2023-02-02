

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $20.8 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $45.0 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $1.59 billion from $1.57 billion last year.



Penn National Gaming Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $20.8 Mln. vs. $45.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.13 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.41 -Revenue (Q4): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.