

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $252.7 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $224.2 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $2.56 billion from $2.20 billion last year.



WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $252.7 Mln. vs. $224.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year.



