

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI):



Earnings: $76.9 million in Q4 vs. -$29.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.53 in Q4 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Allegheny Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $77.4 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.52 per share Revenue: $1.01 billion in Q4 vs. $0.77 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.