WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)
Below are the earnings highlights for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH):
Earnings: -$130 million in Q2 vs. $49 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.50 in Q2 vs. $0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $346 million or $1.32 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $1.14 per share Revenue: $51.47 billion in Q2 vs. $45.46 billion in the same period last year.
Outlook:
Cardinal Health raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $5.20-$5.50, from $5.05-$5.40.
Fourteen analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $5.32 a share for the year.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX