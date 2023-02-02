

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $42 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $22 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $1.142 billion from $1.016 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $42 Mln. vs. $22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.06 -Revenue (Q4): $1.142 Bln vs. $1.016 Bln last year.



