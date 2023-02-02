

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Hershey Company (HSY) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.02, an increase of 19.5%. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.77, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Reported net income was $396.3 million, or $1.92 per share, an increase of 18.5%. Consolidated net sales were $2.65 billion, an increase of 14.0%. Organic, constant currency net sales increased 10.7%. Analysts on average had estimated $2.58 billion in revenue.



For 2023, the company expects net sales growth of 6% to 8%, reported earnings per share growth of 11% to 15% and adjusted earnings per share growth of 9% to 11%. Adjusted EPS is estimated in a range of $9.29 - $9.46. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $8.94.



Shares of Hershey are up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



