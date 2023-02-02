

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $384 million, or $7.54 per share. This compares with $283 million, or $5.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $3.80 billion from $3.36 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $384 Mln. vs. $283 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.54 vs. $5.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.01 -Revenue (Q4): $3.80 Bln vs. $3.36 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.