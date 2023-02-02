

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) said the company expects first quarter net income per share in a range of $4.24 to $4.44, and non-GAAP net income per share of $4.40 to $4.60. Consolidated sales are estimated in a range of $8.33 billion to $8.93 billion, with global components sales of $6.55 billion to $6.85 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales of $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.14 on revenue of $8.25 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Arrow Electronics also announced that its Board of Directors has approved an additional $1 billion to repurchase authorization.



