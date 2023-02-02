Acquisition expands Birdeye's international footprint across Australia, New Zealand and UK

Birdeye, the leading all-in-one digital customer experience platform, announced the acquisition of Cube Online (Cube), Australia's leading customer experience platform.

More than 3,000 businesses trust Cube in Asia-Pacific and Europe. Cube helps businesses connect with consumers through its digital customer experience platform, enabling local brands and businesses to go digital to be found online, generate reviews, monitor and post on social media, and holistically view all customer touchpoints. With the acquisition of Cube, Birdeye now has more than 100,000 businesses and nearly 1,000 employees worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cube to the Birdeye family," said Naveen Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Birdeye. "In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 65% of all customer interactions are digital, and local brands and businesses have been forced to adapt to this new reality. As more and more consumers expect the convenience of digital interactions, it's becoming clear that going digital is now a necessity for every business. Cube's all-in-one digital customer experience platform mirrors Birdeye's, and combining our two companies is a win for all customers, especially businesses with a global presence."

While many other software companies are downsizing investments in innovation and people, Birdeye has been on a tear recently announcing brand new products like Social, Appointments as well as hiring top talent. Birdeye has been the highest-rated reputation and customer experience platform in the last five years, and recently got the rare distinction of rating #1 in sixty-four different categories on G2.

The acquisition of Cube expands Birdeye's international presence into Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. By combining the two businesses, Cube customers worldwide can utilize best-in-class software that manages all aspects of their digital customer experience, and thousands of Cube customers have already migrated to the Birdeye platform. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

"Birdeye's product innovation, customer obsession, and company culture make this a natural fit," said Tony Van-Eyk, Co-Founder and CEO of Cube Online. "This is a great outcome for Cube customers as they will access the best technology in the world and massively enhanced support infrastructure. We couldn't be more excited to join the Birdeye family, and we look forward to the work ahead."

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the leading all-in-one digital customer experience platform trusted by over 100,000 local brands and businesses. Founded in 2012 by Naveen and Neeraj Gupta, Birdeye is based in Palo Alto, CA, and backed by Accel-KKR, Trinity Ventures, World Innovation Lab, and Silicon Valley investors Marc Benioff and Jerry Yang. Learn more at birdeye.com.

