

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $13.62 billion, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $20.64 billion, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $76.05 billion from $75.33 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $13.62 Bln. vs. $20.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.18 -Revenue (Q4): $76.05 Bln vs. $75.33 Bln last year.



