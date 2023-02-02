

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $125.69 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $156.96 million, or $2.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $1.17 billion from $1.13 billion last year.



Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $125.69 Mln. vs. $156.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.02 vs. $2.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.28 -Revenue (Q4): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.



