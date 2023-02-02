

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $278.66 million, or $10.48 per share. This compares with $232.94 million, or $8.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $1.34 billion from $1.19 billion last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $278.66 Mln. vs. $232.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $10.48 vs. $8.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $9.61 -Revenue (Q3): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.00 to $18.50 Full year revenue guidance: $3.50 to $3.53 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.