

CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $580.3 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $352.8 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Microchip Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $863.7 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.3% to $2.17 billion from $1.76 billion last year.



Microchip Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $580.3 Mln. vs. $352.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q3): $2.17 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.61 to $1.63 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.191 - $2.256 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.