

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synaptics Inc (SYNA) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $22.0 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $69.5 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Synaptics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $88.5 million or $2.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.0% to $353.1 million from $420.5 million last year.



Synaptics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $22.0 Mln. vs. $69.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.55 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.34 -Revenue (Q2): $353.1 Mln vs. $420.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $310 to $340 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.