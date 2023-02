CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday release December figures for home loans, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, loans were down 2.0 percent on month and investment lending slipped 3.6 percent.



Singapore will release December numbers for retail sales; in November, sales were down 3.7 percent on month and up 6.2 percent on year.



Hong Kong will provide December data for retail sales; in November, sales were down 4.2 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Hong Kong and Singapore will see January results for their respective private sector PMIs from S&P Global, while Australia, China and Japan will see services PMI results from S&P, Caixin and Jibun, respectively.



