

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $24.3 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $34.9 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $444.1 million from $446.7 million last year.



Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $24.3 Mln. vs. $34.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $444.1 Mln vs. $446.7 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.