

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.64 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $382 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $7.39 billion from $7.24 billion last year.



Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.64 Bln. vs. $382 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.30 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q4): $7.39 Bln vs. $7.24 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.