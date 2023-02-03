

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese trading and investment firm Mitsui & Co Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) on Friday reported higher profit and revenues for the nine- month period. Further, the company raised its dividend, as well as earnings forecast for fiscal 2023.



For the period, profit attributable to owners of the parent grew to 840.79 billion yen from last year's 633.26 billion yen. Earnings per share were 532.99 yen, compared to 387.00 yen a year ago.



Profit before income taxes climbed to 1.06 trllion yen from 832.20 billion yen last year.



Revenue was 11.04 trillion yen, higher than 8.59 trillion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal to March 31, 2023, the firm now expects profit attributable to owners of the parent of 1.08 trillion yen or 689.24 yen per share, higher than previously expected 980 billion yen.



For the full-year, the company now intends to pay annual dividend of 135 yen per share, an upward revision of 5 yen per share from the forecast, and higher than last year's dividend of 105 yen per share.



In Japan, Mitsui shares were trading at 3,853 yen, up 1.34 percent.



