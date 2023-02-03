

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) said it expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range $6.95 - $7.15 and revenue growth of 1.5% - 3.5% for fiscal year 2023. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.98 per share for fiscal year 2023. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company reported that its fourth quarter net loss widened to $130.5 million or $0.62 per share from $84.0 million or $0.40 per share last year.



Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations for the latest-quarter were $396.3 million or $1.88 per share.



Fourth quarter net sales from continuing operations were $1.825 billion, an increase of 2.7% over the prior year period, and an increase of 8.3% on a constant currency basis.



Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $1.83 per share and revenues of $1.76 billion for the fourth quarter.



