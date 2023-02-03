

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) reported fourth quarter net income of 1.07 billion euros compared with 179 million euros, a year ago. Net interest income was 3.06 billion euros, up 56.7% compared with 1.95 billion euros, last year.



The Group's net income for 2022 was 5.50 billion euros when excluding provisions / write-downs of 1.4 billion euros for Russia and Ukraine, exceeding the 2022-2025 Business Plan net income target of over 5 billion euros for 2022. This was up 31.4% from last year. Net interest income was 9.5 billion euros, up 20.2% from last year.



The Board of Directors has decided to execute the buyback for the remaining amount of 1.7 billion euros authorised by the ECB.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.