

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Personalis Inc. (PSNL) said that it signed a new agreement with Moderna Inc. (MRNA) to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform as part of upcoming clinical studies evaluating mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by Moderna and Merck & Co.



The platform, which was also utilized in the vaccine candidate's Phase 2b clinical study, will be used to sequence genomic information from a patient's tumor sample to identify the unique genetic mutations that are most likely to generate a tailored antitumor response.



